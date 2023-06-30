On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .265 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Tovar will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.

In 72.4% of his games this season (55 of 76), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has an RBI in 27 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .287 AVG .242 .320 OBP .279 .469 SLG .386 16 XBH 13 4 HR 3 20 RBI 16 36/5 K/BB 41/7 2 SB 2

