Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (32-50) in the series rubber match at Coors Field on Thursday, June 29. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the contest has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rockies' matchup versus the Dodgers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 38, or 57.6%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 7-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 29 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win five times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.