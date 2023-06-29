How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 72 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 256 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 358 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.559 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Chase Anderson (0-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Anderson has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Michael Grove
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|J.P. France
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Ronel Blanco
