David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 72 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 256 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 358 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.559 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Chase Anderson (0-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Anderson has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson Ronel Blanco

