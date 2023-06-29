Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) versus the Colorado Rockies (32-50) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on June 29.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79 ERA).
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 12 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious five times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (358 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Kyle Freeland vs Michael Grove
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
|July 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Ronel Blanco
