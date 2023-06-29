Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .320 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%).
- He has scored in 12 of 29 games (41.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.289
|AVG
|.345
|.385
|OBP
|.429
|.533
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|14/7
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will look to Sheehan (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
