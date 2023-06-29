Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .231.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (10.0%).
- He has scored in 31 of 70 games (44.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.266
|AVG
|.196
|.350
|OBP
|.280
|.439
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|12
|22/17
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.