Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Tovar is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 54 of 75 games this season (72.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (21.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (36.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.7%).
- He has scored in 32 of 75 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.288
|AVG
|.242
|.322
|OBP
|.279
|.475
|SLG
|.386
|16
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|35/5
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
