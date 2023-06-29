Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero -- hitting .161 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .202 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 13 of 32 games this year (40.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).
- In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In nine games this year (28.1%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.136
|.326
|OBP
|.164
|.375
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|12/2
|K/BB
|28/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (1-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
