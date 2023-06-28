At +6600, the Minnesota Vikings are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the way with one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

