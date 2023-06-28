Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .234 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Profar has recorded a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (7.2%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 30 of 69 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.272
|AVG
|.196
|.348
|OBP
|.280
|.449
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|21/15
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
