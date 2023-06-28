Harold Castro -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .274 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 33 of 51 games this year (64.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .299 AVG .250 .295 OBP .291 .351 SLG .338 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 11 RBI 8 19/0 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings