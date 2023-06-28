C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .223 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (13.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.226
|AVG
|.221
|.269
|OBP
|.274
|.403
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
