David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Connor Seabold, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 72 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with 349 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.562 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Seabold (1-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, June 17, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Seabold has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.