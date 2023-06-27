Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-49) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on June 27.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (9-4) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-3).
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).
- The Rockies have won in 28, or 40%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer three times, losing every contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (349 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
