Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-49) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on June 27.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (9-4) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-3).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).

The Rockies have won in 28, or 40%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (349 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule