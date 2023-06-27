The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .294.

Grichuk enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Grichuk has had a hit in 33 of 45 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 28.9% of his games this season, Grichuk has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 21 games this season (46.7%), including five multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .333 AVG .256 .398 OBP .323 .488 SLG .384 12 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 11 22/7 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings