Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After batting .278 with a double, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 73 hits and an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (48 of 74), with multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with more than one RBI eight times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 74 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.278
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.339
|.516
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|50/15
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
