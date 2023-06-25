On Sunday, June 25, Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (42-36) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (30-49) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Angels are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+125). The contest's total is set at 13 runs.

Rockies vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (4-1, 5.64 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-7, 7.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rockies' matchup versus the Angels but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 24 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Angels have gone 12-7 (winning 63.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (39.1%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won 16 of 53 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.