Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Tyler Anderson, who starts for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 71 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 345 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.567 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gomber will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd

