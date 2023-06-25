Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (42-36) and Colorado Rockies (30-49) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on June 25.

The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson (4-1, 5.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-7, 7.25 ERA).

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 13 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Rockies have won in 27, or 39.1%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 16-37 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (345 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule