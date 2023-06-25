Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 44 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in five games this year (7.4%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 30 of 68 games (44.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.278
|AVG
|.196
|.351
|OBP
|.280
|.459
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|21/14
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .289 batting average against him.
