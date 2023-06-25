After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • Profar has picked up a hit in 44 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • He has homered in five games this year (7.4%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Profar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 30 of 68 games (44.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.278 AVG .196
.351 OBP .280
.459 SLG .304
16 XBH 9
3 HR 3
15 RBI 12
21/14 K/BB 38/16
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .289 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.