Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jorge Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate
- Alfaro is batting .115 with two doubles and a home run.
- Twice in seven games this year, Alfaro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.130
|.000
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|0/0
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, June 18 against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
