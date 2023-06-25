Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After hitting .194 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .213.
- Montero has recorded a hit in 13 of 30 games this season (43.3%), including five multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Montero has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|.343
|AVG
|.136
|.378
|OBP
|.164
|.429
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|11/2
|K/BB
|28/1
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Anderson (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
