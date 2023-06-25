After hitting .194 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .213.

Montero has recorded a hit in 13 of 30 games this season (43.3%), including five multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Montero has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 .343 AVG .136 .378 OBP .164 .429 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 0 HR 2 3 RBI 7 11/2 K/BB 28/1 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings