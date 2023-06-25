Brandon Nakashima, off a defeat in the round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (to Aleksandar Vukic) in his last tournament, will begin Wimbledon against Jordan Thompson in the round of 128. Nakashima currently has +40000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Nakashima at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Nakashima's Next Match

Nakashima will face Thompson in the round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 AM ET.

Nakashima has current moneyline odds of -110 to win his next contest versus Thompson. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Wimbledon odds to win: +40000

Nakashima Stats

Nakashima most recently played on June 26, 2023, a 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 loss to No. 91-ranked Vukic in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.

Nakashima is 28-21 over the past year, with two tournament titles.

Nakashima has not won any of his four tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 2-4 on that surface.

Through 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Nakashima has played 25.8 games per match. He won 51.3% of them.

On grass, Nakashima has played six matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 33.3 games per match while winning 50.5% of games.

Nakashima, over the past year, has won 83.2% of his service games and 19.4% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Nakashima has claimed 85.1% of his service games and 15.2% of his return games.

