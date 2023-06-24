Chase Anderson will be on the hill for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 344 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.537 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Anderson (0-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Anderson has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen

