The Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies will meet on Saturday at Coors Field, at 9:10 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Ryan McMahon among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Angels are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+125). A 12-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Rockies vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -155 +125 12 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had a spread).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 27 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 16-36 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 33 of its 77 chances.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-19 13-29 14-17 16-31 18-33 12-15

