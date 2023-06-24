Rockies vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Angels (41-36) taking on the Colorado Rockies (30-48) at 9:10 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Angels, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).
- The Rockies have won in 27, or 39.7%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Colorado has won 15 of 50 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (344 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|L 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
