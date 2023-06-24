Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, June 24 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .330.
- In 76.0% of his games this year (19 of 25), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (32.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (20.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has an RBI in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.306
|AVG
|.345
|.375
|OBP
|.429
|.611
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|10/4
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
