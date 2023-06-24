Following two rounds of play at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is in the lead (-5). Watch the third round unfold from Baltusrol GC in Springfield, New Jersey.

How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Start Time: 7:09 AM ET

7:09 AM ET Venue: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards

Par 71/6,621 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Leona Maguire 1st -5 69-68 Xiyu Lin 2nd -4 67-71 Celine Borge 2nd -4 69-69 Melissa Reid 2nd -4 71-67 Minjee Lee 5th -3 72-67

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:40 PM ET Xiyu Lin (-4/2nd), Leona Maguire (-5/1st) 1:00 PM ET Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-1/8th), Jin-young Ko (-1/8th) 1:30 PM ET Melissa Reid (-4/2nd), Celine Borge (-4/2nd) 1:20 PM ET Lee-Anne Pace (-3/5th), Minjee Lee (-3/5th) 12:20 PM ET Celine Boutier (-1/8th), Linn Grant (E/16th) 12:10 PM ET Amy Yang (E/16th), Yuka Saso (E/16th) 1:10 PM ET Gina Kim (-1/8th), Ruoning Yin (-2/7th) 12:50 PM ET Mina Harigae (-1/8th), Jenny Shin (-1/8th) 12:30 PM ET Allisen Corpuz (-1/8th), Stephanie Meadow (-1/8th) 10:30 AM ET Madelene Sagstrom (+2/29th), Ayaka Furue (+2/29th)

