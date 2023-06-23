On Friday, Ryan McMahon (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (73) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

McMahon has had a hit in 48 of 72 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (26.4%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (15.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (11.1%).

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (34 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .292 AVG .252 .368 OBP .339 .542 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 48/14 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings