Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Ryan McMahon and others in the Los Angeles Angels-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI (73 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.352/.498 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .286/.342/.457 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Sandoval Stats

The Angels' Patrick Sandoval (4-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Sandoval will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jun. 16 7.0 4 0 0 6 4 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 5.0 10 5 5 8 0 at Astros Jun. 3 3.1 8 6 6 4 3 vs. Marlins May. 28 6.0 8 2 2 2 2 vs. Twins May. 20 4.2 5 3 3 3 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with BetMGM.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 14 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 39 walks and 58 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .292/.377/.616 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 39 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.358/.466 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 18 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.