Friday's game at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Angels (41-35) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (29-48) at 8:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Patrick Sandoval (4-6) for the Angels and Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (38.8%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won 14 of 45 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (337 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule