Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 18 against the Braves) he went 1-for-3.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .256.
- Tovar enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- In 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this season (24 of 70), with more than one RBI six times (8.6%).
- He has scored in 29 of 70 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.271
|AVG
|.242
|.306
|OBP
|.279
|.441
|SLG
|.386
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|16
|32/4
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
