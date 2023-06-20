Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 73 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- McMahon has had a hit in 48 of 70 games this year (68.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (15.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 26 games this season (37.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (48.6%), including six multi-run games (8.6%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.292
|AVG
|.264
|.368
|OBP
|.346
|.542
|SLG
|.486
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|48/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
