How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon take the field against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Rockies Player Props
|Reds vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 62 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Colorado is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 328 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.529 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Noah Davis has been named the starter for the Rockies and will make his first start this season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|L 10-2
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Clayton Kershaw
