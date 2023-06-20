Ben Lively is starting for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+145). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -175 +145 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 contests (two of those games had a spread).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 26, or 40%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 11-25 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 74 games with a total.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 8-6-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-27 14-16 15-30 18-32 11-14

