Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-46) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (4-4) to the mound, while Noah Davis will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (40%) in those games.

Colorado has a mark of 10-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (328 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule