Rockies vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-46) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (4-4) to the mound, while Noah Davis will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (40%) in those games.
- Colorado has a mark of 10-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (328 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|@ Braves
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 16
|@ Braves
|L 8-1
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|L 10-2
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|L 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Clayton Kershaw
