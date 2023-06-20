The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .270 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 22 of 44 games this season (50.0%) Moustakas has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (9.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Moustakas has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), with more than one RBI four times (9.1%).

He has scored in 18 of 44 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .212 AVG .322 .311 OBP .391 .462 SLG .407 7 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 15/8 K/BB 18/7 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings