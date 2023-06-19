Ryan McMahon leads the Colorado Rockies (29-45) into a contest versus the Cincinnati Reds (37-35), following his two-homer outing in a 14-6 defeat to the Braves, starting at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-0) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-6) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-6, 7.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.29, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.

Gomber is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Gomber is looking to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Austin Gomber vs. Reds

He meets a Reds offense that ranks 10th in the league with 344 total runs scored while batting .255 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .398 slugging percentage (17th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 62 home runs (27th in the league).

Gomber has thrown 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out one against the Reds this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (1-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 25-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 5.40, a 1.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.421.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Brandon Williamson vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with 324 runs scored this season. They have a .255 batting average this campaign with 61 home runs (28th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 2-for-18 with a home run and an RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

