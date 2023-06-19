Monday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-45) going head-to-head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 19.

The probable starters are Brandon Williamson (1-0) for the Reds and Austin Gomber (4-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (40.6%) in those contests.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 12-28 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (324 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule