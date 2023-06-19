Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Tovar enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 70 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (29 of 70), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.271
|AVG
|.242
|.306
|OBP
|.279
|.441
|SLG
|.386
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|16
|32/4
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
