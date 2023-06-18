The Las Vegas Aces (9-1) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (3-7) on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Aces

Minnesota's 78.7 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 77.5 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

The Lynx are 3-3 when they shoot better than 41.1% from the field.

Minnesota's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.2%) is 4.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (37.1%).

The Lynx have a 1-2 record when the team hits more than 37.1% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas averages 35.4 rebounds a contest, 0.6 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Injuries