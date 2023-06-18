Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .255.
- Tovar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last outings.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (48 of 69), with more than one hit 13 times (18.8%).
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 24 games this season (34.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.7%).
- In 42.0% of his games this year (29 of 69), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.306
|OBP
|.277
|.441
|SLG
|.388
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|16
|32/4
|K/BB
|40/7
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
