After batting .063 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .179 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

In 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 17 .286 AVG .125 .333 OBP .155 .357 SLG .232 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 26/1 0 SB 0

