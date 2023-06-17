Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Braves on June 17, 2023
The Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others in this contest.
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has put up 68 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.352/.494 so far this season.
- McMahon will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .300/.356/.470 slash line on the season.
- Diaz has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (4-1) for his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 92 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .327/.401/.569 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.314/.487 so far this year.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
