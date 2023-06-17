On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.382 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has five doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .338.

Jones enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278.

In 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has driven in a run in nine games this season (47.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).

In eight of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .355 AVG .324 .429 OBP .390 .710 SLG .486 5 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 14/4 4 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings