Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

Profar has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (41 of 62), with at least two hits 15 times (24.2%).

In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), with two or more RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 62 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .278 AVG .207 .345 OBP .290 .444 SLG .331 15 XBH 9 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 35/15 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings