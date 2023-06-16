Dearica Hamby takes the Los Angeles Sparks (5-4) into a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) after putting up 23 points in a 79-61 victory over the Wings. It's on Friday, June 16, 2023, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ION

Lynx vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Sparks 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Lynx vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Out of Minnesota's games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (78.9 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (84.7).

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the league in rebounds (35.4 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (32.6).

The Lynx are the third-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

The Lynx are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (32.3%).

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.1. They are seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.

In 2023, Minnesota has taken 31.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.3% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 75.7% have been 2-pointers.

