Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 65 hits with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .269/.361/.430 slash line so far this year.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 52 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 29 walks and 33 RBI.

He's slashed .231/.327/.400 so far this season.

Anderson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 69 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .282/.349/.469 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 54 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 40 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .266/.383/.433 so far this season.

McCutchen takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

