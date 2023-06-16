A quarterfinal is next for Adrian Mannarino in the cinch Championships, and he will play Alex de Minaur. Mannarino's odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club are +1200.

Mannarino at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Mannarino's Next Match

On Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET, Mannarino will face de Minaur in the quarterfinals, after getting past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.

Mannarino Stats

Mannarino is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 8-ranked Fritz in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, Mannarino has gone 29-26 and has won one title.

Mannarino is 3-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Mannarino has averaged 24.7 games.

In his six matches on a grass surface over the past year, Mannarino has averaged 31.5 games.

Mannarino, over the past year, has won 78.2% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Mannarino has won 79.8% of his games on serve and 17.9% on return.

