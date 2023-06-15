The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .307 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 27 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Grichuk has driven home a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

In 47.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .347 AVG .262 .413 OBP .329 .514 SLG .354 11 XBH 4 0 HR 1 5 RBI 9 17/6 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings